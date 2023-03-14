Global football legends from various parts of the world including Nigeria’s Nwankwo Kanu are expected to be in attendance for the special recognition award ceremony to be given to the sports minister, Sunday Dare, other sports administrators and experts on Thursday in Maldives.

The event billed for Maldives listed top football greats like Italian legend Cannavaro and David James of England among top dignitaries expected at the event fixed for Thursday March 16.

Dare is to be conferred with a ‘Special Recognition Award’ in recognition of his contribution to the development of sports in Nigeria and the African region.

The Minister of youth, sports and community empowerment, Republic of Maldives, Ahmed Mahloof, said the award is being conferred on Sunday Dare, not only for his contribution to the development of sports in Nigeria but to the African region as a whole.

“In recognition of the work you have carried out for the development of sports in your country and African region, we will be conferring the ‘Special Recognition Award’ on your Excellency,” he said

The conferment ceremony will also be attended by the Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, world renowned athletes as well as Maldivian athletes, among others.

Recall that in recognition of his good works since assumption of office as minister of sports and youth development, Dare has bagged various awards including the Award of Excellence in Public Service, an award given by President Muhammadu Buhari, the New Telegraph Most Innovative Minister Award, the Blueprint Sports Icon of the Year Award, Youth Award in the United States of America, African Illustrious Minister of the Year Award among many others.