Eight Nigerian-Americans in Georgia State in the United States (US) have won seats in the country’s midterm elections.

The winners are Segun Adeyina, Gabe Okoye, Solomon Adesanya, Tish Naghise, and Phil Olaleye who won their legislative seats as state representatives in their districts.

Similarly, Carol Kazeem won the Pennsylvania State Representative in District 159, Esther Agbaje was re-elected as Minnesota State Representative in District 59B, while Dr. Oye Owolewa was re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives (Shadow Representative) in Washington D.C.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the winners in the polls.

The president wished them a successful tenure in office.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Femi Adesina, the president thanked them for their invaluable support and partnerships, over the years, with groups affiliated with the ideals and objectives of Nigerians in Diaspora associations in the United States.

Also, the chairman of the Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa congratulated the eight Nigerians for making country proud in the polls.

The NIDCOM boss took to her Twitter handle yesterday to announce and celebrate the performance of the Nigerians attributing it to immense hard work.

The vote on Tuesday came as Americans grapple with sky-high inflation and living costs, and the economy has emerged as the top concern among supporters of both the Democratic and Republican parties.