The presidency has said the scenes of flooding from Bayelsa State are deeply saddening saying their thoughts are with those affected by the floods.

The presidency in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, however, said calls from some quarters for the resignation of the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development Sadiya Umar Farouq are not appropriate in this climate. According to him, almost every state in Nigeria has been affected.

Stating that the federal government is concerned about what has happened in Bayelsa as it is with the other states, he added that no life lost is bigger or lesser than that of the others.

He said, “The challenge of bringing succour to the large number of the displaced people in Bayelsa and other states, the restoration of their damaged property and farmlands washed away have clearly overwhelmed disaster management efforts so far but that is not to say no efforts are being made.

“The huge need for everything from foodstuff to tents, blankets and mosquito nets; antimalarial and other drugs clearly indicate that more resources are needed, not only by the disaster management agencies at the centre but also by those at the state and local council levels that are structurally, the first responders.

“The minister has been diligently working to target assistance where it’s most needed and plug the gaps in several state governments’ disaster responses.

“The state of Bayelsa has done commendably well but they certainly can do better with increased Federal assistance, which is still being delivered batch by batch.

“All these efforts are coming ahead of the report of the committee under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors Forum, set up by the President ‘to fashion out solutions and then escalate their conclusions to the Federal Government, to alleviate the plight of people currently being ravaged by floods around the country.’

“This is just as more is being expected by way of international response and how much difference can be made by support from businesses and nonprofits as the country deals with its worst flooding in decades.”

He said they hoped that everyone, the agencies of the federal government, the states and the local councils will increase attention to the challenges of climate change.

Clearly, the presidential spokesman said this is not a time for public reproach. According to him, it will only weaken collective response to the tragedy, and ultimately hinder cooperation that saves lives and delivers emergency aid.