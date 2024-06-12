Ad

A boat has capsized in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), killing over 80 people, the country’s President Felix Tshisekedi has announced.

The accident occurred Wednesday on the Kwa River, about 70km (43 miles) from the city of Mushie in Mai-Ndombe province.

“The President of the Republic is calling for an investigation into the true causes of this unfortunate incident, to prevent such a disaster from happening again in the future,” the presidency said in a statement posted on X.

Tshisekedi “sends his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims,” the statement said, adding that he directed authorities to take measures and help those affected.

According to Rita Bola Dula, Mai-Ndombe province governor, the incident was caused by night sailing, Rita Bola Dula, adding that the investigations continued.