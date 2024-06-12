Ad

French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele will leave Tottenham after the mutual termination of his contract, said the Premier League club.

Ndombele joined Spurs on a six-year deal from Ligue 1 side Lyon for a then-club record 60m euros (£53.8m) in July 2019.

He scored the first of his 10 goals in 91 appearances for the club on debut against Aston Villa.

However, struggles with form and fitness peppered his Spurs career before he re-joined Lyon on loan in 2022.

The 27-year-old then became a league winner in Italy and Turkey after playing on loan for Napoli in the 2022-23 campaign before moving to Galatasaray last season.

Ndombele still had a year left on his deal with Spurs but both parties have decided to end their partnership from June 30.

He last played for Tottenham in an FA Cup third round tie with Morecambe on January 9, 2022.

In a statement, the North London side thanked Ndombele for his service to the club and wished him well for the future.