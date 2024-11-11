The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), on Sunday, said 80 per cent of the crashed Sikorsky SK76 helicopter, which ditched into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Bonny Finima on October 24, 2024, has been recovered.

In a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP by the head of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, through an inter-Agency collaboration involving NIMASA, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau NSIB, the NNPC, HydroDive and other local and international search and rescue partners, with the recovery of the black box, over 80 per cent of the helicopter wreck had been recovered.

According to the statement, other items recovered include rotor, 3 blades, engine, gearbox, windows, cockpit overhead panels, the Electronic Locator, Transmitter (ELT) and the tail. All the recovered wreck is on a dump barge.

He said the agency will share details of her findings from the helicopter crash with the International Maritime Organization, IMO.

Osagie, said the director general of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola while commenting on the incident, commended all organs of government for the swift, and well-coordinated inter Agency partnership for the search and recovery operations. He noted that NIMASA will share information on the incident with the International Maritime Organization.

“In line with international maritime safety standards, NIMASA will report the findings about the helicopter crash into the Atlantic Ocean to the International Maritime Organization IMO via the Global Integrated Shipping Information System GISIS. By sharing the findings of the offshore Port Harcourt helicopter crash with the IMO, we at NIMASA demonstrate Nigeria’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and cooperation within the global maritime community.”

The Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS) is an online platform developed by the IMO to support the timely and accurate reporting of incidents, accidents, and other essential maritime data. This platform enables member states to share information crucial to improving safety protocols, updating best practices, and fostering international cooperation.

According to Mobereola, “NIMASA is committed to working closely with all relevant Agencies to determine the cause of the incident and to take all necessary steps to prevent future occurrences. As we mourn those lost, NIMASA reaffirms its dedication to the safety of Nigeria’s maritime domain and the continued strengthening of inter-agency collaboration.

On October 24th 2024, the Agency had received distress signals at the Regional Maritime Rescue Coordination Center, MRCC and the C4i centre of the Deep Blue project and shared same with the Nigerian Navy who immediately deployed NIMASA’s specialised Search and rescue assets to the crash site to locate the downed aircraft and conduct recovery efforts under challenging conditions.

The helicopter crashed in the Atlantic Ocean near Bonny Finima, at a distance of 1.4km from the starboard side of the Floating Production Storage Offloading

(FPSO), NUIM ANTAN Producing Ltd owned by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Limited.

Meanwhile, the DG NIMASA has extended the Agency’s heartfelt condolences to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC Limited, the families of the victims, and all those affected by the tragic helicopter crash. The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Dayo Mobereola, stated, “Our deepest sympathies are with the NNPC, the families, and loved ones of those affected by this unfortunate incident. Safety is a paramount commitment for us at NIMASA, and we remain resolute in our partnership with the Nigerian Navy and other stakeholders to ensure effective, rapid response in emergencies.”