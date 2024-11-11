The director-general, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr Emomotimi Agama and an Octogenarian, Senator Felix Bajomo were among the 80 Stockbrokers invested as Fellows by Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS).

The Institute at its 28th Annual Stockbrokers’ Conference held at the weekend in Ibadan also inducted 210 Associates at the Conference, themed, ‘Capital Market as Catalyst for the $1.0 trillion Economy’.

Speaking, the president and chairman of Council of the Institute, Oluropo Dada explained that the Nigerian Capital Market had potential to enhance the federal government’s plan to make the country a $1.0 trillion economy.

“The theme was deliberately crafted to serve as the Institute’s contribution towards achieving one of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s cardinal objectives, which is growing the GDP of Nigeria to $1 trillion as quickly as possible.

It is our conviction, after carefully studying the paths taken by the developed countries of the world, achieving a trillion-dollar Nigerian economy necessarily requires a comprehensive exploration.”

The director-general, SEC, Dr Emomotimi Agama, advocated collaboration amongst all stakeholders and deployment of fintech as a strategy to achieve a $1.0 trillion economy in Nigeria, saying that “the success of the $1.0 trillion economy vision largely depends on the collective efforts of all stakeholders in the financial ecosystem. By fostering collaboration between regulators, market operators, and policymakers, we can create a more resilient and inclusive market. The role of technological innovations in the market cannot be overstated.”

As an endorsement of the Institute’s activities by the government, it was attended by the special adviser to the President on Economic Affairs, Dr Tope Fasua; chairman, House Committee on Capital Market, Solomon Bob and representative of chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market, Senator Anthony Yaro.