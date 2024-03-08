An 80-year-old man, Isiaka Ayinde, has committed suicide in the Imota area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, who confirmed the incident said the landlord of the deceased, identified simply as Mustapha, made a report of the death at the Imota Police Division at about 12:26 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2024.

According to him, Mustapha reported that at about 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, while at his house located at Watchtower Street, Araromi in Imota, he heard the children of the deceased shouting and calling him to come and see their father in the kitchen.

The police spokesman further quoted Mustapha as saying that he ran into their kitchen and saw the lifeless body of the octogenarian hanging on a rope that was tied to the burglary railing of one of the windows in the kitchen.

“The scene has been visited by DCB personnel of Imota Division and photographs taken,” Hundeyin said.

The Lagos Police image maker added that the deceased’s family was not interested in depositing the body in the mortuary, but preferred to bury the corpse immediately due to his age and religious inclination.