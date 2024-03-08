Former President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has donated over 10,000 bags of food items to his constituents in preparation for the upcoming Ramadan fast.

The food items, distributed through the Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (SAIL) Foundation, are intended to provide support for members of his senatorial district and Muslims in some other states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the fasting period.

Amongst the food items to be distributed are over 4,000 bags of rice, 4,000 bags of sugar, 2,400 bags of millet, and vegetable oil.

The food items will be distributed across the six local government areas of Yobe North Senatorial District including Bade, Nguru, Machina, Yusufari, Karasuwa, and Jakusko LGAs, respectively.

The initiative also has beneficiaries captured under centers in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano and Damaturu.

Similarly, Feeding Centres, where cooked foods are served to people for breaking of fasts have been established within the Senatorial District.

Senator Lawan expressed his commitment to the well-being of his constituents, saying, “Ramadan is a holy month of service, sacrifice and sharing as he prays that these items would complement the efforts of others in assisting those that need the support”.

“These food items are a humble gesture to ease the burden of our families during this holy month. I pray that they bring sustenance, joy, and blessings to all who receive them”, Senator Lawan said.

The distribution of the food items is part of Senator Lawan’s ongoing effort to providing assistance and support to his constituents in the face of harsh economic conditions.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the former Senate President has donated food stuff, medical supplies, and infrastructure to beneficiaries within and beyond his senatorial district in the past.