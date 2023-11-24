National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said that 12,075 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer annually in the country and 7,968 die from the disease.

The state immunisation officer, NPHCDA, Dr Joseph Urang, stated this yesterday at a media dialogue on Care for Small and Sick Newborns, Oxygen Availability and the Introduction of Human Papillomavirus Vaccine in Nigeria, organised by UNICEF in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture.

Cervical cancer occurs when there is uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the cervix.

It ranks as the second most frequent cancer among women in Nigeria and the 2nd most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age.

Urang said the Human papillomavirus (HPV) is responsible for about 95 percent of cervical cancer. “HPV is the most common Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) globally, with an estimated 80 percent of sexually active individuals infected at some point in their lives.

“Most HPV infections are asymptomatic; about 90 percent of infections clear within two years, but some infections continue. Infection that continues can progress to cervical cancer with specific types of HPV (particularly types 16 and 18). This progression takes 20 years on average and tends to cause symptoms only after the cancer has reached an advanced stage,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the federal government recently rolled out HPV vaccination in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Data from the NPHCDA has ranked Lagos lowest (31 percent) in HPV vaccination, while Taraba, Akwa Ibom and Nasarawa have the highest vaccination rates at 98 percent, 97 percent and 93 percent respectively.