The Police Command in Anambra has dismissed protests by some naked women against the Command.

The Anambra Commissioner of Police (CP), CP Aderemi Adeoye, said this while reacting to a viral video where naked women were protesting alleged insecurity and police involvement, accusing some officers of the command of complicity.

The protesters, mostly women who stripped themselves naked, took to the streets of Awka, chanting anti-Police songs.

Thy alleged that the Command frustrated Blue Shield Securities, a local private security outfit, from combating cultism in the town while directly accusing a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and another personnel of aiding and abetting the situation.

But CP Adeoye, while speaking to journalists, dismissed the allegations as a lame effort by the owner of the security company to divert attention and evade three criminal charges against him before a Magistrate and Federal High Courts of Justice.

He said the local security Chief armed youths, said to be vigilancte personnel, but was actually using the outfit for other nefarious activities.

“We have it on good authority that those women were non-Awka indigenes. They were hired and paid for the blackmail job. Our personnel were with them from where they took off and the details are with us.(NAN)

“Awka women are much more decent for such a show of shame and debasing of womanhood.

According to Adeoye, “The sponsor is facing criminal charges in three courts in relation to shooting of Police personnel and taking his service pistol, land grabbing, illegal possession of arms and terrorism in suit nos. MAW/349c/2023; FHC/Aw/431c/2023 and FHC/413c/2023

“He has refused to appear in court and to come to the command to make a statement, I want to say that no amount of sponsored blackmail will stop this command from ensuring that the law takes its course,” he said.

Adeoye said the attack and blackmail on the DCP in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, who investigated the cases, was to have him removed and discredit the evidence before the command.

He said the Police had arrested, arraigned and remanded 40 suspected cultists to the Correctional Centre since the Command launched an all out war on cultism and cult-related killings in Awka.

The CP said the command would not be distracted by what he called cheap propaganda and assured residents of Awka and the entire Anambra of the commitment of Police to ensure that the existing peace in the state was sustained and consolidated. (NAN)