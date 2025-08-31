The United Kingdom Government has awarded 85 Nigerians, the prestigious Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships to study a wide range of master’s degrees and PhD programmes in the UK in 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the British High Commission in Abuja, stressing that this year, 39 scholars and 1 fellow received the Chevening scholarships, while 45 scholars have been awarded the Commonwealth scholarship so far.

A pre-departure ceremony was held in Abuja on Wednesday for scholars based in Abuja and environs, while a similar ceremony will be held in Lagos in September, for scholars in Lagos and nearby cities.

At the Abuja pre-departure reception, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Mrs. Gill Lever, congratulated beneficiaries who succeeded in securing a scholarship through the highly competitive application and interview process.

Speaking at the ceremony, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Mrs Gill Lever said: “We are proud to see another batch of scholars depart over the next few weeks for the UK knowing that they will come back and add to a very strong Chevening network in Nigeria.

“They will return with a lasting positive disposition towards the UK, acting as ambassadors by sharing their understanding of systems, policies, and life in the UK– and then bringing those experiences back to Nigeria and doing great things while creating a positive change in this country and the world.”

Speaking at the Reception, Director Programmes, British Council Nigeria, Chikodi Onyemerela, said “As you leave for the United Kingdom for further studies, you carry with you not only your personal aspirations but also the hopes of your communities and the promise of contributing to Nigeria’s future. We are confident that the knowledge, skills, and networks you will acquire in the UK will return as seeds of innovation, leadership, and progress for our nation, particularly, at this phase of its development.”

Chevening fellow, Tijjanni Mukaddas, who will study at the Oxford Centre of Islamic Studies, said:

“I feel truly humbled and grateful that with over 18 million Nigerian children denied education, the Chevening Fellowship enables me to craft impactful policies that will integrate them into education. It’s a dream come true; I’m honoured to embark on this journey at Oxford University.”

Commonwealth scholar, Cynthia Okoli, who will study at the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), said “I look forward to developing my interpersonal and professional skills, as well as building lasting friendships and networks that cut across disciplines and cultures through the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) events and interactions with classmates and faculties from both schools. These experiences will broaden my perspective and strengthen my ability to work effectively in multidisciplinary settings.”