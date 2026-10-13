An 87-year-old man, Yaw Gahornu, has been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment with hard labour for sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl in Ofankor, a suburb of Accra, Ghana.

Gahornu was convicted by the Gender-Based Violence Court following investigations by the Tesano Divisional Police Command, according to a statement issued by the Accra Regional Police Command on October 12.

The case was reported on August 29, 2026, after the girl’s mother returned from work and discovered bloodstains on her daughter’s clothing.

Police said the child subsequently disclosed that Gahornu had repeatedly sexually abused her between July and August.

Investigators said the convict allegedly lured the girl to his sleeping quarters and threatened to kill her if she told her mother about the abuse.

The alleged abuse was reportedly witnessed by Gahornu’s granddaughter on August 31, who subsequently informed family members, including the victim’s mother.

The development prompted a report to the police, leading to Gahornu’s arrest and prosecution.

He was charged and arraigned before the Gender-Based Violence Court at the headquarters of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU).

Following the trial, the court found him guilty and sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment with hard labour.

The Accra Regional Police Command welcomed the conviction, describing it as part of its efforts to protect children and other vulnerable members of society.

The Command urged members of the public to promptly report suspected cases of child abuse to the relevant authorities to facilitate investigations and ensure that offenders face the law.