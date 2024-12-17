No fewer than 88 exhibitors from various industries across the country participated in the in the week-long trade fair organised by the Kwara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (KWACCIMA) in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The trade fair which commenced on 11th December 2024 came to a close on Monday, December 16, 2024.

While the fair, which held at the premises of Ilorin township stadium lasted, exhibitors displayed their latest products and engaged with potential customers.

Visitors to the fair were treated to a diverse range of products and services, including electronics, fashion items, food, and agricultural inputs, among others.

The trade fair also featured series of programme where industry experts shared insights on the latest trends and innovations in the industry.

LEADERSHIP reports that the fair also included talent hunt, live music performances and cultural displays.

At the opening ceremony of the fair, the president of KWACCIMA , Mrs Ronke Adeyemi (SAN) appealed to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to provide alternative market places for business owners displaced in some markets in Ilorin due to the ongoing urban renewal projects in the state.

Adeyemi also noted that the sharp rise in the cost of fuel and electricity in the country was impacting on the nation’s economy.

“But these hard times also have an advantage, we are forced to think outside the box not only in the effective management of our resources, but also to develop new business ideas that are capable of improving our lives as a people.

At the closing ceremony of the fair on Monday, first deputy president of KWACCIMA and chairman, 11th Kwara Trade Fair Organising Committee, Engr. Abu Salami said commended the exhibitors for their resilience and commitment, promising to improve upon subsequent events.

Salami expressed satisfaction with the event’s outcome and thanked attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors for their participation.

“We look forward to building on this momentum and making next year’s event even bigger and better,” he said.

Meanwhile, state’s president of KWACCIMA, Mrs Adeyemi (SAN) at the closing ceremony commended Governor AbdulRazaq for creating a conducive environment for the private sector to thrive in the state.

“The trade fair was expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, with many exhibitors reporting significant sales and business leads generated during the event,” she said.

She beckoned on investors to come and tap the abundance resources available in the state.

“Kwara is specifically blessed with human, natural, and agricultural resources and is strategically located in the middle of Nigeria, enjoying weather conditions conducive for the growth of diverse agricultural products,” she said.