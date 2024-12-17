Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has dissolved all commissions in the state public service.

The dissolutions were contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilo who also disclosed that the dissolutions take immediate effect.

The Commissions dissolved include the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), the Civil Service Commission, Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Development Commission, Edo State Forestry Commission, the House of Assembly Service Commission, the State Audit Service Commission and the Judicial Service Commission.

The statement directed all chairmen and members of the commissions to hand over all government properties in their possession to the most senior public officers.