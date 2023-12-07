In commemoration of the 8th anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, Arole Oodua Ooni Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on the throne, Innoson Vehicles Manufacturering Company has donated five vehicles (cars and motorcycles) to the monarch.

This was made known by Innoson’s head of corporate communications, Cornel Osigwe, via X on Thursday.

“The charitable donation consists of two vehicles, the IVM Smart and Innoson Shuttle, as well as three Innoson motorcycles.

“As a prominent sponsor of the Staff Appreciation Day/Award Night, Innoson Vehicles has graciously contributed to enable the Ooni of Ife to reward the most outstanding personnel with a brand-new Innoson Car, while other deserving staff members will be presented with branded Innoson motorcycles as a token of appreciation.

“During the donation ceremony, the Ooni of Ife expressed his sincerest gratitude to Innoson Vehicles and emphasized the need for the government’s support in promoting domestic vehicle manufacturers like Innoson.

“He urged the authorities to prioritize the purchase of 70% of vehicles from Innoson thereby bolstering the Nigerian economy and strengthening the Naira against foreign currencies The Ooni underscored the significance of endorsing locally-made products to stimulate economic growth.”

The Chairman of Innoson Vehicles, Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma, was represented by Osigwe, who extended appreciation to the Ooni of Ife for his relentless advocacy of Innoson Vehicles through his Foundation, The Hopes Alive Initiative.