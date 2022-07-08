Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of nine people, with 12 others sustaining various injuries, in an accident involving four vehicles on the Kaduna-Zaria highway, yesterday.

FRSC state sector commander, Hafiz Mohammed confirmed that the accident occurred at about 5am on the Rigachikun Bridge, close to the National Open University and around the Kaduna International Trade Fair Complex.

According to him, “Two DAF trailers, a Toyota bus and a Toyota Camry were involved in the accident which resulted from over speeding, wrongful overtaking, and loss of control.

“The injuries they sustained included fracture, bruises and head injuries,” he said.

The sector commander said that the injured persons and corpses were taken to the Saint Gerard Catholic Hospital and Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in Kaduna while the clearance of the obstructions caused by the accident was ongoing.

He urged motorists to always abide by safety rules to save lives and property, reminding motorists going.