A United Kingdom (UK) Court has ordered the continued remand of former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, over the controversy surrounding their alleged involvement in organ harvesting in London.

The court directed that Ekweremadu and his wife remain in the custody of the country’s police department until August 4, 2022, after denying them bail a second time.

Ekweremadu and his wife were arraigned at the Westminster Magistrate’s Court yesterday for alleged organ harvesting.

The duo was arrested and charged for importing a Nigerian, David Ukpo, into the UK for alleged kidney harvesting.

But addressing the court through his lawyer, Gavin Irwin, the former Nigerian deputy senate president, denied any form of exploitation in the matter that has generated public outcry.

Irwin in his submissions in court said: “We deny that there was exploitation or intent to do so.”

The defendants’ lawyers have informed the court that a bail application will be submitted before the next court date.

But Westminster Magistrate Court in the UK had earlier ruled that David Ukpo, a purported kidney donor for the daughter of Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu, is not a minor.

The court gave the ruling yesterday when Ekweremadu, the senator representing Enugu West in the National Assembly and wife appeared before it for trial.