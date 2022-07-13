An accident involving a Golf car and children returning from a farm at Kwarin Kwanta along Buni Gari-Bara Road in Gujba local government area of Yobe State has claimed nine victims, who included four children.

An eyewitness Mallam Abdullahi said the accident occurred yesterday evening when the car carrying passengers from Damaturu to Gulani rammed into the children who were waiting for a vehicle to convey them to their homes.

Abdullahi said the car crashed into the children when it attempted to avoid potholes.

He said, “When the car hit the boys, four died instantly while five of the passengers including the driver died on the spot.

“Eleven others who suffered various degrees of injuries were taken to the Specialists’ Hospital, Buni-Yadi while others were referred to Specialists’ Hospital, Damaturu for treatment.

“The head teacher of the children Alaramma Bukar (BK) of Anguwar Danfulata of Buni-Gari who was not with them when the incident occurred has also been hospitalised. We are disturbed because the number of deaths among the injured children could rise,” he said.