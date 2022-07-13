The secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina has revealed that the party is currently facing eight court cases, filed by some aggrieved members in the state.

The ruling APC has been engulfed with crises immediately after the party’s primary elections, as some aggrieved party members left the party while some filed cases in different courts across the nation.

Speaking at a meeting with APC Northwest Reconciliatory Committee, held at Government House yesterday, Sarina expressed concern that the court cases, filed against the party, could affect its chances of winning election.

“The issue of lawsuit is a serious concern because we know how it creates problem to a party. This is not in Kano alone, court cases against APC are everywhere across the country. We see how APC members drag the party to court on many places in this country.

“In Kano here, we have at least 8 court cases so far. We do not know what is going to happen tomorrow, but we are facing eight court cases in this state, filed by aggrieved party members, whether genuine or not genuine party members.

“This has a repercussion because, you could win election but a court judgement ruled against the victory. We therefore call on the APC national body to see how it would resolve this issue of court cases,” he appealed.

The secretary also warned the national body of APC against following the step of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by refusing to apologize and reconcile with the aggrieved members of the party.

According to him, the crises bedevilling APC emanated from primary elections, noting that some aggrieved members had ground to be angry.

Sarina noted that those that had valid ground for grievances should be reached out to and be consoled in order to restrengthen the party to win elections in 2023.

He commended the party for making the move to reconcile with aggrieved members as it is approaching election season.