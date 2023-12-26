The traditional kingmakers in Alade-Idanre, located in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State, have affirmed that they have not selected anyone as the king of the ancient town to succeed the late Oba Olusegun Akinbola, who passed away three years ago.

The kingmakers, labelling anyone parading themselves as the town’s monarch as an impostor, said that such actions contradict the town’s traditions and customs.

Led by the Regent and Lisa of Alade-Idanre, Chief Oladipo Akinsowon, the traditional kingmakers said that they are set to commence the selection process to appoint the new Aladeokun of Alade. They revealed that the town has remained without a monarch since the demise of Oba Akinbola.

Disavowing any selection process that violates the community’s traditions and customs, Akinsowon stressed that no one can ascend to the position of Oba without the consent of the kingmakers.

After meeting with traditional kingmakers, chiefs, and youth representatives of the community, Akinsowon, who also serves as the Prime Minister of the town, addressed journalists.

He stated that they would soon initiate the selection process to install a new king in adherence to the town’s tradition, especially since the High Court had invalidated the previous method of choosing an Oba.

He said, “Currently, we have no king in Alade, only a regent. As the regent, I have been on the throne for the past three years, overseeing the community and convening meetings with my chiefs. Presently, the regent assumes the role of the acting Oba.

“If anyone presents themselves as an Oba, they are not truly an Oba. They may be usurping authority that is not rightfully theirs. The ascension to Oba requires the consent of the kingmakers, and we have not chosen anyone for this position.

“The recent court ruling has directed us back to our traditional method of appointing an Oba. Both submissions to the court were disregarded, prompting us to seek advice from the community elders on the next steps to take and avoid a leadership vacuum.

“Idanre has a history of 25 Obas, and the 26th is yet to be chosen. There are traditional procedures in place that do not rely on any recommendations. We will consult with the elders, seeking their guidance on the way forward.

“We are not considering any ruling house at the moment because the first attempt, involving those sent to court, has been dismissed. This time, we are strictly adhering to the traditional process of appointing an Oba. To become an Oba, one must belong to a ruling house, and we have two in Alade—Akinbola and Akinboro.

“We originally had six kingmakers, but we have lost three. Presently, there are three, including myself (the Lisa), the Sasere, and the Odunwo. No court has approved any Oba as recognized by the Aladeokun-in-council of Alade, Idanre.”

Additionally, the town’s youth, represented by Secretary Mr. Adewale Akinrinlola, expressed their appreciation for the latest development and the kingmakers’ commitment to following due process in selecting a new monarch for the town.

Akinrinlola urged the kingmakers to take prompt action, noting that the town has long awaited a new monarch.