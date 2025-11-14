Nine weeks after the death of prominent businessman and 2023 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye (OBA), his first son, Samuel Akingboye, has raised serious allegations of foul play, obstruction of justice, and attempts to tamper with the late politician’s assets.

In a press statement, Samuel said he was “compelled by circumstances” to speak publicly about what he described as the suspicious and violent circumstances surrounding his father’s death on September 3, 2025, as well as the conduct of some family members and law enforcement officials over the matter since then.

According to Samuel, he learned of his father’s death through a phone call from his security detail, who had been informed by one of his step-brothers. But upon arriving at the hospital, he said the injuries he observed on his father’s body did not match the account he was given.

He alleged that attempts to get clarity from his stepmother and stepbrothers produced “inconsistent and incoherent” explanations, prompting him to request an autopsy. The police were subsequently notified to begin formal investigation.

Samuel said the first attempt by police officers to enter their Victoria Garden City (VGC) home where his father died was allegedly blocked by his stepmother and her children. Officers later gained entry with reinforcements and thereafter transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, Lagos.

He stated that homicide detectives and forensic experts recovered CCTV footage and collected samples from the scene. Autopsy procedures were carried out in the presence of representatives from both sides of the family.

However, Samuel claimed the police have withheld the autopsy results and delayed communication despite repeated assurances from the Lagos State Commissioner of Police. He also questioned why, according to him, the opposing side was invited to receive a briefing before him.

In a move he described as “deeply troubling,” he said the case was later reassigned from the SCID to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Surulere, raising concerns about attempts to “frustrate or divert” the investigation.

He added that he had received death threats “directly and indirectly” over the matter.

The late SDP chieftain’s son urged the Inspector General of Police to take direct control of the investigation and called on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to immediately release the autopsy report, make the CCTV evidence public, explain the repeated reassignment of the case, respond to the Director of Public Prosecution’s request for the case file, provide assurance of transparency and non-interference

Samuel also appealed to civil society groups, human rights advocates, and the public to remain engaged. He extended a direct plea to Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, seeking intervention on behalf of “one of the state’s illustrious sons.”

Describing his father as a patriot, philanthropist, and provider, Samuel vowed to continue pursuing justice “by all lawful means.”

“I speak today not in malice, but in grief, responsibility, and the pursuit of justice,” he said. “No matter how long it takes, I will stand firm until justice prevails.”