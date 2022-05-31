A construction expert, Mr Temitope Runsewe, has called on the Lagos State Government to declare a state of emergency on boreholes drilling and sand filling to save the environment.

Runsewe, the managing director, Dutum Construction Company Ltd., made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos yesterday.

The managing director who spoke on the side-line of a two-day real estate conference said that declaring state of emergency would avert epidemic.

The Unite Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Community is a network of climate tech, sustainability and ESG leaders from real estate sector in Africa with a common goal to achieve sustainable and equitable future.

Runsewe, a co-sponsor of the 10th Unite Leading ESG real estate event in Africa, noted that government’s urgent intervention was important to address the issues in the industry.

He said the action was needed to check illegal sand filling, compounding, flooding and wrongly located boreholes causing septic and sewage waters to sip back into boreholes to endanger citizens health.

Runsewe noted that green construction was the antidote needed for resolving all environmental issues and should be encouraged and popularised in Lagos and across Nigeria.

He said lack of sustainability in construction was responsible for all the infractions that affecting green construction, hence the need for government’s strict regulation and private sector support.