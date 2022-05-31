Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked a security checkpoint at Mil Takwes (8 Mile) in Jibia local government area of Katsina State and burnt two operational vehicles and a private car.

Credible sources disclosed that the assailants numbering over 50 came from the Bugaje area, but a motorcycle rider alerted the security personnel at the checkpoint about the imminent movement of the bandits.

One of the sources said some soldiers were there about 30 minutes earlier, but left for Jibia on receiving a report that other attackers were heading for the town from the Tsambe village area.

He said, “The movement of the bandits from Bugaje was known, so some soldiers were there to repel them. However, the soldiers received another report that some bandits, riding on over 50 motorcycles were heading towards Jibia from the Tsambe area, so they left to stop that attack.

“About 30 minutes later, a motorcyclist told those security agents at the checkpoint that he sighted the bandits coming, and unfortunately very few of them have guns, so they left the place, and the bandits attacked and set three vehicles on fire.”

Another source said the security agents at the checkpoint exchanged gunfire with the bandits before they eventually retreated, salvaging what they could and abandoning the two vehicles which were set ablaze.

When contacted, the Customs Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Isah Danbaba, confirmed the incident.

He said, “Yes, we received a report of the attack, two operational vehicles and one private car belonging to an officer were set ablaze by the attackers.

“One vehicle belongs to the customs while the other belongs to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS). As we speak with you, we are on our way to the site for the spot assessment.”