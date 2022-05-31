Islamic clerics in Sokoto State have lauded the leadership qualities of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, urging Nigerians to support his presidential ambition.

A cross section of those who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto yesterday, described him as a hardworking and dedicated Nigerian, who believed in the unity of the country.

The deputy imam of Gagi Community Mosque, Malam Abdulmalik Bello-Gado, said Nigeria required a leader with sterling qualities like Osinbajo to take its rightful place in the comity of nations.

“Nigeria needs an experienced, honest and dedicated leader, with signs of good health that will allow him to face the challenges,” he said.

Another cleric, Sheikh Bilal Jabir-Elkanawy, called on Nigerians to ensure that they vote for the most credible candidates in the 2023 poll.

”Selling votes to the highest bidder or moneybags is dangerous and it is against Islam.

“The credibility of representation in government starts with pre-election activities that herald the general elections.

“Nigerians need to choose a credible candidate, if political parties fail to choose credible candidates from the primaries, for the masses to make their choices during the general elections in 2023.

” I want to urge all delegates and Nigerians to vote wisely, because of the future of their children and generation yet unborn,” he said.

The cleric added: “Osinbajo is a leader whose excellence in academics covers most disciplines that are needed for development.

“His experience in understanding Nigeria’s challenges and how to nip them in the bud for a unified country is a great asset to Nigeria.

“I wish to advise delegates at the APC primaries to shine their eyes and not to vote the wrong aspirants for monetary gains,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malam Aminu Bello-Zawiyya, also advised Nigerians to consider capability in voting for candidates in the 2023 general elections. (NAN)