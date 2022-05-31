Residents of Anguwan Gade community in Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were thrown into a panic in the early hours of Monday when suspected gunmen invaded the community and abducted an 18-year-old boy.

An eyewitness who preferred to be addressed as Malam Isah explained that the residents of Zone A in Anguwan Gade Extension of Kuje area council were greeted with fear and apprehension at about 12.15 am when they heard sporadic gunshots from the armed men.

He said that the armed men during the invasion, abducted one 18 years old Victor Egbon, a foster son of Mr. Abdulsalam Ozigi, the proprietor of the Supreme Kids Academy, a school located in the council.

According to Isah, during the incident, when the father of the abducted boy tried to plead and prevent them from taking the boy away, the armed men attacked him and injured him in the process.

“The bandits stormed our community at about 12.15 am on Monday, we heard some sounds of gunshots and later screaming, but nobody was bold enough to come outside to know who was being attacked.

“We thought that the entire community was under attack by kidnappers, but later found out when they were gone, that they invaded the residence of Mr. Ozigi. They forcefully gained entrance into the house and abducted Victor to an unknown destination after giving Mr. Ozigi a very deep cut on his hand with a machete.

“The question we are asking was why did they target that family alone and what could that young boy have done to warrant them invading the community to abduct him? We pray that the law enforcement agents will rescue the innocent boy,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report, the affected community has returned to calmness, with everyone going about his or her lawful business.