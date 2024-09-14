Ogbomoso-born international singer and songwriter, Alexander Abolore Akande, better known as 9ice, was on Thursday officially announced as the Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival Ambassador.

The socio-cultural event, aimed at showcasing the cultural and tourism potential of Ogbomoso for the economic development of Ogbomosoland in Oyo State, is scheduled to hold between December 19-23, 2024.

Speaking at the unveiling of logo and the Cultural Ambassador for the carnival in Abuja, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege III, said the upcoming event was part of a larger initiative aimed at developing Ogbomosoland.

According to him, since ascending the throne of his forefathers one year ago, he has outlined a 25-year vision focused on the town’s growth and has established various committees to ensure its successful implementation.

The paramount ruler of Ogbomosoland added that, “I have established various committees to oversee the development of our 25-year vision—one that the Lord has bestowed upon us. Our goal is to make Ogbomoso stand out, not just in the South-West but across Nigeria. We aim for it to be a model town, leading in progress and innovation. The carnival is one of the ways we can showcase our culture and bring development to Ogbomoso land.”

Oba Olaoye urged the sons and daughters of Ogbomoso to join hands in supporting his quest to develop the town.

He added, “To achieve this, it’s crucial that the indigenous people embrace their town with love and pride. I believe this is the foundation for meaningful growth. Just as people love their churches and communities, we must foster the same love for our town and its leadership.

“We cannot solely rely on the government. While the government will contribute significantly, much of the effort will come from us. It is time for us to unite, roll up our sleeves, and work together to develop our town. Though the task may seem daunting, with collective effort, we will succeed.”

Chairman of the Carnival Committee, Prince Williams Adeleye, in his remark, stated that Ogbomoso was on its way to becoming a tourist destination, as the carnival will provide an opportunity to showcase the town’s rich cultural heritage.

Adeleye, a former Special Assistant to the immediate-past President Muhammadu Buhari, said, “From December 19 to 24, we will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Ogbomoso land.

“I would like to thank our King for this remarkable local initiative. Through this singular effort, we no longer need to travel elsewhere to relax—Ogbomoso will soon become a prime tourist destination. I also encourage those interested in investing in agro-business or the hospitality sector to act swiftly, as there is already a high demand for land.”

The executive director, Abuja Carnival,

Kehinde Adegbite, a.k.a Mallam Yankee, in a brief lecture at the event, commended the Soun of Ogbomosoland for the initiative and urged the committee to intensify more efforts in sensitising the world about the carnival.

While explaining the rationale behind the logo, Bashorun Akinwole Akinwale, better known as Wolekanle, said the carnival logo is a symbol of the cultural heritage and tradition of Ogbomoso

Dignitaries from all walks of lives and various Ogbomoso groups in Abuja graced the event.