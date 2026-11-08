The Kano State Police Command has conducted a large-scale clearance operation in Dajin Gwamna and Gomo Forest, extending towards Falgore Forest along the border with Bauchi State, as part of efforts to flush out criminal elements during the ember months.

The operation, carried out on Saturday, November 7, 2026, targeted suspected criminal hideouts and camps in the forest areas, as well as routes linking Kano and Bauchi states.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, saying the exercise was designed to protect residents, farmers, traders and travellers using the Kano-Bauchi axis.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, who supervised the operation, assured residents that the exercise would be sustained until criminal hideouts within and around the state were cleared.

He said, “The operation is continuous and will be vigorously pursued until all criminal hideouts within and around the State are completely cleared.”

Bakori explained that the operation was part of measures to strengthen security during the ember months, which are often characterised by increased commercial activities, vehicular movements and festivities.

He added that the sustained operations were also aimed at ensuring a peaceful 2027 general election, assuring that the command would provide a secure environment before, during and after the polls.

The police command also commended communities around the forest areas for their cooperation, particularly residents of Marmara Village in Sumaila Local Government Area, who reportedly provided food and drinks to officers passing through the community and offered prayers for their safety.

The commissioner urged residents to support security agencies with credible information, particularly on suspicious persons and movements.

He advised members of the public to report such activities to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency lines.