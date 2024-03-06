The combined troops of Nigerian Army and Nigerian Navy on Tuesday raided identified camps of the outlawed Indigenous People Of Biafra and Eastern Security Networt (IPOB/ESN), killing five of its fighters.

Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu who disclosed this in a statement said the raid took place at Ejemekuru in Oguta local government area of Imo State.

This is just as troops of Operation Hadarin Daji foiled a kidnap incident and rescued 15 kidnap victims in Zamfara State on the same day.

Nwachukwu said the troops in the firefight that ensued, overpowered the armed separatists and recovered cache of dangerous weapons in the process.

The Army spokesman said the troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, two Pump-action semi automatic rifles, one locally fabricated gun, two magazines and three rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

He further listed motorbikes, two mobile handsets and a camouflage jungle hat as other items recovered from the IPOB fighters.

In another operation same-day, troops deployed for counter-insurgency operations in North West Nigeria successfully rescued 15 kidnap victims in Tsohuwar Tasha area of Kaura Namoda Local Government area of Zamfara State.

The Army imagemaker stressed the troops responded to a distress call where they engaged the kidnappers in a shootout, “overpowering and compelling them to abandon their victims, as they scampered into the forest”.

He said all abductees were rescued unharmed.

General Nwachukwu expressed the Army’s resolute commitment to mitigating security challenges in troubled areas across the country.

He further urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security agencies.