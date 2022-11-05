Governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Rivers State, Dr Dawari George, has said his administration will revive the Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout and other industrial layouts in the state if elected governor in 2023.

This is even as he declared that the state is currently governed by strongmen and not strong institutions, stressing that his administration will ensure that strong institutions are put in place in the state.

George stated this yesterday while presenting his manifesto during the inauguration of The Bridge Campaign Council in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The governorship hopeful, who is a former member of the House of Representatives, said the Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout currently looks like a grave yard.

He said, “Under our plan for industry, innovation and infrastructure, if elected as governor come 2023, we will revive industrial layouts in the state.

“We are proposing a tech-economy for Rivers State. We must get Rivers State back as an industrial hub. Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout has become a grave yard.

“Today, our state is run by strongmen. We will not run the state with strongmen but with strong institutions. We will pump money into the economy of Rivers State. We want to be held responsible for every action that we will take as governor.

“Our campaigns will be issues-based. We will avoid any act that will offend the sensibility of the people we want to govern. Rivers people have passed through a lot.”

In his acceptance speech, the director-general of The Bridge Campaign Council, Professor Kikpoye Aaron, predicted that in the next few months, AA will become a household name in the state.

Aaron stated that the manifesto presented by the governorship candidate has shown that he means business and is prepared to be the next governor of the state.

He said, “Dawari George means business. He is not one of those that came just to have their names on the ballot. I can tell you that this candidate, from the manifesto he has presented, has shown that he is here to win.

“I can assure you that in a matter of few months, Action Alliance will become a household name in Rivers State.”