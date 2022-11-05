Ahead of the deadline for the implementation of the new currency regime in the country, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has intensified moves to check large haul of money in circulation.

Along with troops and other para-military agencies, LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the anti-graft agency stormed some illegal currency transaction spots on the Uyo metropolis, especially the major Forex hub along Udi Street, where the dealers combined the illegal currency trading with other legitimate businesses.

Although it could not be ascertained as to the number of arrests made so far in the raids, it was learnt that some suspects have been rounded up for interrogation by security agencies.

However, some booming businesses including fabrics’ sales, Hausa/Fulani tea, mending of shoes and other petty businesses disrupted during the raid started picking up yesterday.

A fabrics dealer, Usman Danbaba who lamented the disruption of businesses by the unexpected raid said, “Businesses have not been moving well since the invasion by security agencies along with the EFCC.