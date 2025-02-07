AACE Foods Processing and Distribution Limited has launched a transformative training programme in Nigeria to empower smallholder farmers and agro-transporters.

The initiative seeks to promote sustainable agricultural practices, reduce food loss and waste, and enhance food security and nutrition within local communities.

The launch, which took place at Pampaida Local Development Area Hall, Ikara, Kaduna State, recognizes the critical role of agriculture in Nigeria’s economy. It focuses on strengthening the livelihoods and economic resilience of key players within the country’s agricultural value chain.

Speaking on the programme, the managing director, Mrs Gloria Uwabuike, said that through knowledge sharing, capacity building, and the adoption of innovative techniques, AACE Foods Processing and Distribution Limited would address the pressing challenges of food waste and post-harvest losses while fostering long-term sustainability.

“The initiative emphasises promoting good agricultural practices to boost productivity and ensure sustainability. It prioritises reducing food loss and waste through improved handling, storage, and processing methods. Additionally, it is designed to enhance food security and nutritional outcomes within local communities while building the economic resilience of farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain”.

The expected impact of the training, which will be both theoretical and practical, includes increased awareness and implementation of sustainable practices among smallholder farmers, significant reductions in food loss and waste across the agricultural value chain, and improved food security and nutrition within participating communities.

She said the programme strengthened stakeholder collaboration, creating a more robust and efficient agricultural ecosystem.

“Agriculture is at the heart of Nigeria’s economy, and reducing food loss and waste is critical to achieving food security,” she said.

“This training initiative demonstrates our commitment to equipping farmers and agro-transporters with the tools and knowledge needed to drive sustainable growth, strengthen livelihoods, and enhance resilience in Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

“With this program, 2,500 Lead Farmers and 50 Agro Transporters will receive training, equipping them to train an additional 7,500 farmers. Ultimately, we aim to impact over 10,000 farmers, including women. This initiative reflects a commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s food systems, promoting sustainability, and empowering local communities,” she concluded.

Speaking on behalf of the benefiting communities, the Hakimi Ikara, represented by Secretary Sani Bello, commended the management of AACE Foods Processing and Distribution Limited for coming to add value through the training.

Some of the would-be beneficiaries of the training, Abdullahi Garba and Mrs Roseline Nuhu, said the training will help them in no small measure by reducing losses in their farm produce and improving yield.