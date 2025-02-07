The Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) has denied the allegation made by the former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, against the service, saying that at no time did the agency stop or hinder anyone from making legal verification on any Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O).

El-Rufai had recently accused KADGIS of suspending Certificate of Occupancy verification services as the Federal High Court granted bail to his former chief of staff, Bashir Sai’du and Jimi Lawal with a condition that the court should verify certificates of occupancy which is a prerequisite for the release of the two individuals.

“It is crucial to note that verifying certificates of occupancy is a prerequisite for the release of the two individuals as pronounced by the Federal High Court. However, in a surprising turn of events, the Kaduna State Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), the government agency responsible for land management, abruptly suspended verification services for certificates of occupancy following the grant of bail. This development has impeded the lawful restoration of liberty of Bashir and Jimi” El-Rufai alleged.

However, KADGIS management in a rejoinder posted on its verified Facebook page stated, “The Kaduna Geographic Information Service wishes to categorically state that contrary to the information circulating on the Social media, at NO time has the Service stopped or hindered anyone from making legal verifications on any Certificate of Occupancy (CofO).”

Although, KADGIS did not mention former governor Nasir El-Rufai but was tactically reacting to his allegation, “Anyone who wishes to verify any Certificate of Occupancy is free to do so at anytime. The Service has treated so many verification requests from various courts and this can be verified from the courts.

“Kindly visit the Service at its office at No 31 Ali Akilu Road Ung Sarki Kaduna to avail yourself of this service as well as other range of services,”, KADGIS said.