Abbas Appoints Krishi As Spokesman, Uhuo Policy, Strategy Adviser

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has appointed Musa Abdullahi Krishi as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

Abbas also appointed Dr Jerry Uhuo as the Special Adviser on Policy and Strategy to the Speaker.

In a statement personally signed by Speaker Abbas, on Thursday, he said the appointments take immediate effect.

Krishi, who was the Chief Press Secretary to the immediate-past Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, has several years of experience in legislative reporting, covering both the House and the Senate at different times for the Daily Trust newspaper and is well acquainted with legislative nuances.

“A graduate of Mass Communication from the famous Kaduna Polytechnic, Krishi joined Daily Trust as the Best Graduating Student of Mass Communication in 2012 as part of the newspaper’s policy. Between 2014 and 2015, he served as the Assistant Political Editor at the Daily Trust and became a senior correspondent.

“Krishi, who hails from Nasarawa State, also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the Bayero University, Kano (BUK), where he graduated as the best student of his set with a Distinction. He served as the Chief Press Secretary to the immediate-past Speaker of the 9th House, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, from 2019 to 2023.