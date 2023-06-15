Russia/Ukraine War: Russia Must Be Designated Terrorist State, Says Ukrainian Official

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP is the largest man-made disaster in the world in recent decades.

According to him, it is killing the environment and will negatively affect the lives of hundreds of thousands of people in the coming years.

To him, While Putin is in the Kremlin, the humanity is in danger. Russia must be recognized as a terrorist state throughout the world.

To the Ukrainian government official, Russia is waging a genocidal war against the Ukrainian people, seeking to kill as many Ukrainians as possible and make the lives of the rest unbearable. “Environmental disasters are never confined to national borders, it is always an international problem. And the world must unite to stop the ecoterrorist — the Kremlin.”

Russian aggression against Ukraine has continued for more than a year and is accompanied by large-scale crimes against the environment of Ukraine, an