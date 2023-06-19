Abbas Expresses Sadness Over 106 Deaths In Kwara Boat Mishap

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has expressed grief over the Kwara boat mishap, which claimed the lives of 106 people.

Abbas said he was deeply pained that the precious lives of over 100 of Nigerian compatriots were lost during the unfortunate incident, which occurred at the Patigi local government area of the state.

He said the news of the mishap was as devastating as it was heartbreaking, noting that such incidents must be avoided to save the lives of Nigerians.

“My heart bleeds. I was pained and devastated at the news of the boat mishap in Kwara. The lives of 104 Nigerians were so precious, but we lost them just like that in one fell swoop.

“The incident was one too many. We must guard against such occurrences in future. Necessary actions must be taken to prevent such incidents.