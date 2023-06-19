Viral Video: Investigate El-Rufai, Middle Belt Tells DSS

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security agencies to investigate former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, over a viral video it said could cause religious tension.

The forum appealed to the security agencies to not only place the former governor under its radar, but that he should be invited by the secret police for a chat.

Middle Belt said it was disappointed with the utterances of former Kaduna State governor in the viral video.

At a meeting with Islamic clerics that was conducted on the eve of his departure as Kaduna State governor, el-Rufai told the preachers on how he, with others, plotted to enthrone the same-faith ticket in the state that was later successfully replicated at the federal level.

But the Middle Belt Forum said el-Rufai and his like just want to throw the country into a religious tension.