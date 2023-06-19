Court Stops Demolition Of Ashrab Energy Structure

A Federal High Court sitting in Minna in Niger State headed by Justice Mariyam Ismaila has granted an injunction stopping the Niger state government from demolishing Ashrab Energy International Limited, a filling station located in the heart of the state.

The Niger state government had on May 30, 2023, marked Ashrab located at Keteren-Gwari in Minna, Niger state, with occupancy Nos. NGS/913 and NGS/8821 for demolition.

This came after the governor of Niger State was sworn in on May 29, 2023.

According to the court order dated June 14, 2023, marked NSHC/MN/147/2023, forwarded to journalists in Abuja, the governor of Niger State, the Attorney general of the state, the Niger state ministry of Land and Housing, and the Niger state urban development board have been asked to steer clear of any action regarding the parcel of Ashrab Iand.

The court also directed that the permit issued to the company on October 28, 2021, by the Niger state urban development board should not be withdrawn, and that nobody should interfere with or stop the company from carrying out its legitimate business.