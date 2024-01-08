Abbey Mortgage Bank has kicked off the new year with fresh developments, anticipated growth with new board members.

Alongside the appointment of a new chairman, the bank is excited to welcome Mrs. Adenike Kuti as a new independent non-executive Director to the Board. This sets the stage for a year ahead filled with new opportunities and exciting directions for Abbey Mortgage Bank.

The bank said: “Kuti is a Chartered Accountant and Corporate Finance Professional, with a background in business development, mergers & acquisitions, and investment banking.

“She obtained her first degree in accounting from the University of Lagos and a master’s degree in Finance and Investment with First Class Honors from the Nottingham University Business School. She also holds an MBA from the University of Oxford.

“Kuti has worked for Leapfrog Investments Limited, Africa Finance Corporation, KPMG, and Vetiva Capital Limited. As an Associate Director of Leapfrog Investments, she structured, executed, and managed its investment portfolio of $350 million in Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria.”

The bank added the board is of the firm belief that this appointment would further promote diversity and inclusion in the Board structure.

MD/CEO of Abbey Mortgage Bank, Mobolaji Adewumi said: “we welcome Kuti with great enthusiasm. Her wealth of experience in financial management, strategic leadership, and corporate finance will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success.”

Abbey Mortgage Bank said it is poised to reach new heights this new year, saying “as a trailblazer in the Nigerian Mortgage Industry and a force in the Finance Industry as a whole, Abbey Mortgage Bank is committed to continued growth and success in this new era.

“With the dawn of the new year, the bank eagerly anticipates seizing new opportunities, introducing innovative products, and achieving significant growth in the coming months,” he said.