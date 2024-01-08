Igbomina Professionals Association (IPA) has called on Kwara State government to cite the proposed Kwara State University of Education in Igbomina land.

Igbomina land is a section of Kwara South comprising Ifelodun, Irepodun and Isin local government areas.

The association made the call during a press conference held in Ilorin, the state capital yesterday by its president, Barr. Bayo Atoyebi.

Atoyebi said the members of IPA were delighted about government’s plan to establish the new university in the state.

“Like every well-meaning Kwaran, we were highly elated when news went round that the state government was planning to establish a University of Education in the state…

“We submitted a memorandum as requested by the 11-man panel constituted in November l, 2023 by our exemplary Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq but we are disturbed by the utterances of some groups demanding that the proposed University be located in Ilorin the State Capital where more than 90 percent of the State government and Federal institutions are presently located,” Atoyebi stated.

He added: “Igbomina land occupies a large portion of the state, and contributes a large percentage of citizenry and resources to the state, yet there is no single public university and establishment, which could provide jobs and developments for our people and the entire Igbomina land.

“We also wish to state that Igbomina land has a vast land suitable for educational institutions like the proposed University of Education.

“We believe that the location of a government university in Igbomina land will boost government programmes and attract businesses in their different forms and other developmental projects. It will also enhance and promote the government’s inclusion of Igbomina people in its scheme of development.”