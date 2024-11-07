The Catholic Diocese of Auchi in Edo State on Thursday announced the release of kidnapped Rev. Fr. Thomas Oyode from the hands of his abductors.

The Director of Communications of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, in a statement, said Rev. Fr. Oyode was released at about 7pm on Wednesday, 6th of November 2024 at a village close to Ajaokuta in Kogi State.

Recall that Fr. Thomas Oyode was kidnapped on October 27, 2024, when gunmen attacked the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary, Ivhianokpodi-Agenebode in Etsako East local government area of the state, while the priests and seminarians were observing their evening prayers and benediction.

“The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia, expresses gratitude to all for the prayers and moral support received for the eleven days Fr. Thomas Oyode was held captive, including Catholic faithful within and outside the Diocese, well-meaning Nigerians within and outside the country, friends and well-wishers around the world, as well as security agencies, various vigilante groups and hunters who laboured day and night in search of Fr. Thomas Oyode.

“The Bishop also uses this opportunity to call on government at all levels to work to arrest the deteriorating security situation around the Edo North Senatorial District and Edo State and take pro-active steps to put in place measures that will guarantee that people return to their normal peaceful lives in their homes, in their farms and while on transit”, the statement said.