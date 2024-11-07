In a bid to foster unity and peaceful coexistence among citizens in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), President Bola Tinubu has instructed the FCT Administration to enhance the arts, culture, and tourism sector in Abuja the nation’s capital.

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike announced this during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Abuja Festival of Arts and Culture (ASOFEST).

Wike who was represented by the Mandate Secretary of the Social Development Secretariat, Ibrahim Aminu, emphasised that the FCTA will actively support initiatives that adhere to the President’s vision, particularly those that celebrate Nigeria’s cultural heritage and contribute to economic growth.

He further highlighted the administration’s commitment to promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural values on a global scale.

The minister explained that the festival serves as a valuable platform for skill acquisition and job opportunities, particularly benefiting youth and women.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has specifically tasked us with developing and nurturing the arts and culture and tourism sectors in the FCT, and we are fully committed to fulfilling this mandate,” he said.

He also announced that in just a week or two, the FCT will host the 2024 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), a significant event aimed at uniting stakeholders in the arts and culture sector to showcase their talents and celebrate Nigeria’s diverse heritage.

The Mandate Secretary added that the FCTA is collaborating with the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC) to ensure a memorable festival.

An appeal was also made regarding the FCT Administration’s ongoing efforts to roll out programmes that provide relief and inspiration to residents amidst the challenges posed by current economic policies.

Permanent Secretary of the Social Development Secretariat, Olubumi Olowookere, in her address, pointed out that the festival offers an opportunity for residents of the FCT to explore and appreciate diverse cultural expressions.

She emphasised that ASOFEST is not only a celebration of culture but also a platform for transmitting values and fostering understanding.

The annual ASOFEST festival is designed to showcase the rich cultural diversity of both indigenous and other ethnic groups in Abuja, reinforcing social cohesion and peaceful coexistence among all citizens.