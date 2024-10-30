The abductors of the rector of the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi in Ivhianokpodi, Etsako East local government area of Edo State, Rev. Fr. Thomas Oyode, are reportedly demanding for a N200 million ransom to release Oyode who was kidnapped on Sunday by gunmen.

Director of Communications of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, confirmed the ransom demand in a text message to journalists in Benin City saying “It is true”.

A source who asked not to be named, said: “The kidnappers on Monday evening contacted the Auchi Catholic Diocese and asked them to pay N200 million if they want them to release the kidnapped priest.

“As at yesterday, negotiation was yet to commence with the kidnappers and I don’t know whether the Catholic family will discuss ransom negotiation.”

During the attack, it was gathered that the gunmen took two students after sporadic shootings but Rev Oyode pleaded with the kidnappers to free the students and instead kidnap him who is the rector and custodian of the students.

The gunmen were said to have released the two students and took Oyode into custody.

Recall that Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, in a statement released on Monday said that the incident happened on Sunday, 27th October at about 7 pm when priests and seminarians of the Minor Seminary were attacked during their evening prayers and benediction.

The statement said, “In the process, the Rector of the institution, Rev. Fr. Thomas Oyode, was abducted and led into the bush. However, the vice rector and all the seminarians have been accounted for and are safe and temporarily relocated to a safe area until security measures around the Seminary are tightened. Unfortunately, no communication has been had with the abductors yet.

“An official report of the incident has been lodged with the law enforcement agencies and we look forward to their assistance in securing the release of our abducted priest.

“The Catholic Diocese of Auchi requests all people of goodwill to join the faithful of the Diocese in prayers so that the abductors release Fr. Oyode unharmed”, the statement said.

The Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary was established by the Catholic Bishop of Auchi, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia, in 2006 for the training of future priests. Over 500 students have so far successfully graduated from the church institution. As of Tuesday, the police in Edo State have yet to respond to this incident.