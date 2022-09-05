The abductors of funeral guests in Omi-Alafa area, along Owo-Ifon road in Ose local government area of Ondo State, have demanded N90million ransom from the families of the kidnap victims.

At least, 11 persons were confirmed to be coming from a burial event at Ewato in Esan LGA of Edo State at the weekend before they were waylaid and abducted by the kidnappers.

It was gathered that four gunmen launched the attack on the victims at a spot in Ose local government area of Ondo State.

Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami, said the police and other security agencies were already working so hard to ensure that the victims are released unhurt.

Addressing journalists in Akure, the State capital on Monday evening, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Oladele-Olateju, disclosed that only 18 passengers were abducted and nine of them have regained their freedom.

Oladele-Olateju said, “They went for a burial at Ewatota, in Esan local government area of Edo state, one of the buses, a 32-seater coaster bus hired from Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo was attacked by suspected kidnappers. The vehicle was ransacked, the people were searched and dispossessed of their valuables.

“They selected 18 out of the passengers and matched them into the bush. Some of those that were left behind immediately put a call to Amotekun Corps which swung into action.

“Among those who were taken to the bush, Amotekun found seven of them. Out of the remaining eleven, two of them escaped and only nine people are still in captivity. Right now as I speak, Amotekun is working with the police, the DSS, and the Nigerian Army to ensure their release.”

Mrs Oladele-Olateju disclosed that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom ranging between N3million to N10million from the victims’ family members.

“Today, the kidnappers have made contact with families of victims and they are demanding ransom of between N3 – N10 million. Investigation of this abduction continues but it’s important to note and commend the galant men of Amotekun in getting to the scene and rescuing victims.

“The kidnappers found it easy because the scene borders Edo State. They will strike and run back to Edo State because they know that Ondo State is no longer a haven for criminals.

“I must say again that a lot of accolades should go to our governor for his foresight. Without Amotekun, what will Ondo State have been? This morning, I was with the Amotekun Commander and 360 new recruits have started their training, that’s Batch 004. This is in addition to the 350 that were recruited in July for Batch 003. Again, on the authority of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State can never be a haven for criminals, bandits, terrorists and robbers,” she added.