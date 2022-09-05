BBNaija 7 housemate, Hermes, has emerged the new Head of House on Monday evening, after winning the HoH challenge for Week 7 in the Big Brother House.

The housemate in the ongoing ‘Level Up’ Big Brother Naija edition, has the immunity from this week’s eviction.

At the Head of House challenge, four housemates qualified for the next round of the contest. They included Chichi, Chomzy, Eloswag and Hermes after which they competed again and Hermes eventually emerged the winner.

He also gets a Showmax movie date in addition to the established perks of HoH.

Sheggz continues his reign as this week’s tail of the House. As a tail of the House, the rest of the housemates have been instructed to send him on ‘decent’ errands or risk punishment from Big Brother.