National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Abdullahi Adamu has urged the people of Bauchi State not to give a single slot to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the forthcoming general election.

He told the crowd at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium (ATBS), venue of the governorship campaign launch that God in His infinite mercy has chosen Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (rtd) to occupy the Bauchi Government House come 2023 general election, and called on all party loyalists to ensure his victory.

Adamu called on all party members and supporters to ensure that the party reclaimed back its lost glory, and the governorship seat hijacked by the powers that be in Bauchi, assuring that APC would dismantle the PDP in next year’s elections.

Adamu who was speaking while raising the hand of the APC gubernatorial candidate, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (rtd) at his formal campaign launching, said that APC members and supporters, particularly the electorate should devise whatever means at ensuring the party reclaimed its mandate.

While presenting the party’s gubernatorial flag to its candidate and the three senatorial candidates, Adamu said Bauchi is a mother state in the history of Nigerian democracy, as it produced the first prime minister in the first republic in the person of late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa of blessed memory.

The APC national chairman assured the people of Bauchi that the party will be victorious in the forthcoming general election and promised that the state government under the leadership of the Air Vice Marshal will speed up the oil exploration as well as utilize the abundant mineral resources in the state for the betterment of all.

Former governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isa Yuguda, said if the achievements of his administration in the state are worthy of consideration and favourably propelled the living standard of the generality of the people, electorates at the forthcoming general election should equally vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) in all elective offices.

The former governor while extolling the qualities of the APC gubernatorial candidate, described Sadique Baba Abubakar as well educated, highly intelligent, just and well-informed to steer the ship of Bauchi state if given the mandate.

Also, the APC governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (rtd) assured that the people of Bauchi State would soon be salvaged from the shackles of abject poverty, diseases and ignorance by his incoming administration.