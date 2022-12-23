Governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State, Dr Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu and Major General Aminu Bande (rtd) have respectively kicked off their grassroots campaigns in two local government areas of the state.

Idris of APC kicked off his campaign in Yauri town, under Yauri Emirate while Gen. Bande was in Zuru town, under Zuru Emirate.

In their separate speeches, Dr Idris told the mammoth crowd at Yauri township stadium yesterday that he will operate an open-door policy by carrying everybody along irrespective of religious, political or ethnic differences.

He also promised to transform the education, health and agricultural sectors to their maximum standard.

He called on people in Yauri local government area to vote for him and other candidates of the party in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Those in attendance during the APC flag-off include the governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, former governor and director general of the campaign, Sa’idu Nasamu Dakingari, attorney- general and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami and many APC supporters from towns and villages in the area.

Gen. Aminu Bande of PDP who received a rousing welcome from his teeming supporters who came from different locations under Zuru Emirate, assured them that PDP will not let them down if it emerges victorious in 2023. He promised to tackle banditry which has become worrisome in the Zuru Emirate.

“ As a retired army officer, I would use my vast experience to end all forms of criminal activities, especially banditry in all nooks and crannies of local government areas in Zuru Emirate,” Bande said.

He urged PDP supporters in the emirate to come out in large numbers to vote APC government out of power in 2023 if they want to continue to live in peace in the state and the country.