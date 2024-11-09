Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Saturday inaugurated the Governing Council of the newly established Kwara State University of Education, Ilorin.

The event cleared the path for official take off of the school.

The 11-member Governing Council which has Prof. Shuaib Abdulraheem as its chairman and pro-chancellor also has Mrs. Opaleke Bukoĺa Iyabo; Hajia Risikat Lawal; Rotimi Samuel Olujide; Prof. Umar Gunu and Engr. Saad Belgore as members.

Other members include Mr. Femi Aina; Omowumi Amuda; Hajia Kubra Kazum; Prof. Ibrahim Abdukadir Abikan; and Pastor Afolayan Joseph Babatunde, who represents the Ministry of Tertiary Education.

The governor said the inauguration was another step in the evolution of KWASUED.

“This university is a child of necessity to position Kwara and its people for sustainable future in the sphere of education and related disciplines. This institution is designed to be a successor to the College of Education Ilorin and a test run for how we handle the remaining Colleges in the face of new realities.

“With the caliber of the intellectuals, administrators, and statesmen on this Council, I am confident that you will midwife a seamless transition and build a new university of education that will be the envy of all.

“As the pioneer governing council, I urge you to raise the bar from the beginning and resist the pressures to make the school another centre for unaffordable wage bill through needless jobs.

“Employment, if any, must be strictly based on needs and affordability with consideration for competence and inclusion in line with our policy. The school should be run in a way that it does not become another burden on the scarce resources of government. I trust you to make the KWSUED a centre of excellence, research, and academic discipline in pursuit of higher ideals,” the governor said.

The governor has also appointed the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo, Oba Ismail Yahya Alebiosu as the Chancellor of the school.

The Governor, meanwhile, has presented new buses for the use of the students’ umbrella bodies in the state as well as for the Kwara State axis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and National

Association of Kwara State Students (NAKSS).

Comrades Issa Arikewuyo of NANS and Abdulwahab Ridwan of NAKSS, in their separate remarks, appreciated the governor for the gesture and his other student-friendly initiatives.