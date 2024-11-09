The First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, has dismissed rumours circulating on social media and other platforms, suggesting she was organising a national prayer event.

Mrs. Tinubu clarified that she was not behind any such event and urged the public to disregard the reports.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi, described the news reports as “unfounded and misleading.”

The statement advised Nigerians to rely on official channels to verify information concerning the First Lady or her office to avoid misinformation.

While emphasising her commitment to prayer and her belief in the power of prayer for Nigeria, Mrs. Tinubu asserted that prayer is a personal act that should be approached willingly and with sincerity.

She also noted that praying for the nation is a collective responsibility for all Nigerians, regardless of faith, political affiliation, or ethnicity.

She urged Nigerians to remain cautious and verify the authenticity of any information about her engagements to prevent the spread of false information.