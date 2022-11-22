Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday joined hundreds of Muslim faithful to offer the janazah (burial) for the vice chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Prof Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi.

Akanbi died on Sunday at a medical facility in Lagos from where his remains were transported to Ilorin, his ancestral home yesterday for burial.

The burial prayer which took place at the GRA residence of the Akanbis was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Salihu.

Other dignitaries that attended the prayer session included the Grand Khadi of Kwara State, Justice Abdulateef Kamaldeen, JAMB registrar, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, Chief Imam, Hilal Crescent Jumaat Mosque, Ilorin, Prof Badmas Yusuf and state APC chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi.

Mr Yusuf Ali (SAN), Kehinde Eleja (SAN) were amongst the many lawyers that were at the prayer to pay their last respect to their late colleague.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other dignitaries included members of the state executive council, the academic community and members of many Islamic organisations.

The Ahmadu Bello Way which leads to the Akanbi’s residence was locked down as sympathisers had no options than to pack their vehicles on the main road.

Meanwhile, the management of KWASU has declared seven days mourning in honour of the departed vice chancellor.